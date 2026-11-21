Indore Sports Roundup | IPSC Cricket Semifinalists Decided, Sri Sathya Sai And Daly College Shine In Badminton, Arnav Khandelwal Wins Tennis Double | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The semifinal line-up of the All India IPSC Under-17 Cricket Tournament was sealed after an action-packed quarter-final day, with YPS Mohali, DPS Mathura Road, Hyderabad Public School Begumpet and Modern School Delhi booking their places in the last four.

Hosts Emerald Heights International School, however, saw their campaign end after a five-wicket defeat to Modern School Delhi.

Modern end Emerald run

Emerald Heights were bowled out for 107 in 19.5 overs, with Prithvi Patidar top-scoring with 39. Rudransh Arora claimed three wickets, while Aarav Babbar and Yog Sehgal took two each.

Modern chased down the target at 108/5 in 16.2 overs, powered by Vyan Sachdeva’s 34 off 16 and Vivan Arora’s 31. Rudransh was named Man of the Match.

Farhan fires DPS through

DPS Mathura Road defeated YPS Patiala by 54 runs after posting 153/4. Farhan Khan struck 39 off 18 balls and later took two wickets as Patiala were dismissed for 99. Dron Shokin fought with 49.

Begumpet cruise home

HPS Begumpet defeated HPS Ramnathpur by eight wickets, chasing 112 in 14.1 overs. Kavin Karthik starred with 53 off 37 balls, while Aryan Parthani had earlier taken three wickets.

YPS Mohali ease past Daly

YPS Mohali restricted Daly College to 73 in 16.2 overs before chasing the target at 74/4 in 10.4 overs. Aditya Kumar and Tanashpreet Singh claimed three wickets each.

BRIEF SCORES

Daly College - 73 lost to YPS Mohali – 74 for loss of four wickets by 6 wickets (Aditya Kumar 3 wickets, Tanashpreet Singh 3 wickets)

DPS Mathura Road – 153 for loss of four wickets beat YPS Patiala - 99 by 54 runs (Farhan Khan 39 & 2 wickets; Dron Shokin 49)

HPS Ramnathpur – 111 for loss eight wickets lost to HPS Begumpet – 114 for loss of two wickets by 8 wickets (Kavin Karthik 53; Aryan Parthani 3 wickets)

Emerald Heights - 107 lost to Modern School Delhi – 108 for loss of five wickets by 5 wickets (Prithvi Patidar 39; Rudransh Arora 3 wickets)

Sri Sathya Sai rule the courts

Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar emerged overall champions of the 5th Invitational Badminton Championship 2026-27 organised by New Digambar Public School, while hosts NDPS finished overall runners-up.

The three-day tournament produced competitive action across age groups from Under-9 to Under-19.

Among the prominent winners, Bharat Khatri of Emerald International claimed the U-19 boys’ singles title, while Mahi Gupta of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar won the U-19 girls’ crown.

NDPS’s Anay Krishna Binju topped the U-17 boys’ category, while Shishukunj Jhalaria’s Mishka Gupta won the girls’ title.

In U-14, Maan Bajajatiya of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar and Girija Jadhav of Emerald World emerged champions.

NDPS’s Advait Patidar won the U-11 boys’ singles, while Pahal Chadokar of Emerald World took the girls’ crown.

At U-9 level, Aarav Kashyap of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar and Mishita Sharma of Advanced Academy finished on top.

School principal Winston Gomez, manager DM Thacker and sports coordinator Seemant Srivastava were present at the closing ceremony.

BRIEF RESULTS

U-19 - Bharat Khatri beat Samarth Khatri; Mahi Gupta beat Aarna Upreet

U-17 - Anay Krishna Binju beat Cyrus Jain; Mishka Gupta beat Ojaswi Bhalave

U-14 - Maan Bajajatiya beat Samagra Jain; Girija Jadhav beat Avani Verma

U-11 - Advait Patidar beat Advik Solanki; Pahal Chadokar beat Anaya Banthia

U-9 - Aarav Kashyap beat Avyutak Gulati; Mishita Sharma beat Yashi Bhumarkar

Daly shuttlers smash their way to gold

Daly College produced a dominant show at the All India IPSC Badminton Tournament in Pune, clinching the Under-17 boys’ team gold medal with back-to-back 2-0 victories in the knockout rounds.

The tournament was held at BK Birla School from November 12 to 14. Daly College first swept past Emerald Heights 2-0 in the semifinal before repeating the scoreline against Modern School, Delhi, in the final to lift the title.

The winning team comprised captain Medhansh Sharma, Aarav Raj Singh Bagga, Jasraj Saluja, Gurman Gandhi and Aaradhya Mansinghka.

Medhansh completes golden double

Captain Medhansh added individual glory to the team triumph by winning the boys’ singles gold medal. He defeated Modern School’s Shubham Rathi 2-0 in the final to complete a memorable double. Medhansh and Jasraj Saluja also earned qualification for the national-level competition.

School principal Dr Gunmeet Bindra, vice-principal Somen Sinhababu and sports officer Vishal Kharadkar congratulated the players and coach Ash Mishra on the achievement.

BRIEF RESULTS

Team Semifinal - Daly College beat Emerald Heights 2-0

Team Final - Daly College beat Modern School Delhi 2-0

Singles Final - Medhansh Sharma beat Shubham Rathi 2-0

Arnav serves up a golden double

Arnav Khandelwal emerged the star of the 3rd Madhya Pradesh State Ranking Tennis Tournament, completing a memorable double by winning the boys’ U-18 singles and men’s singles titles at Indore Tennis Club.

In the U-18 final, Arnav defeated Ahan Ganatra 6-4, 6-4 before returning to beat Mayank Rajan 6-4, 6-3 in the men’s singles title clash. Indore players dominated the championship, sweeping most of the major finals.

Garv Malpani produced the most emphatic result, blanking Ruhan Talreja 6-0, 6-0 to claim the boys’ U-14 crown.

Anya Rathi defeated Bhopal’s Vishwa Radha Maheshwari 6-1, 6-1 in the girls’ U-14 final, while Ganeshi Anya beat Rishina Tripathi 6-2, 6-1 for the women’s singles title.

In U-12 action, Advith Bhargava defeated Reyansh Patel 6-2, 6-2, while Aishvi Jain overcame Khargone’s Janvika Yadav 6-4, 6-2.

Aman Bhavsar and Atharva Mishra won the men’s doubles crown after a three-set battle against Azhar Khan and Keshav Patidar.

BRIEF RESULTS

Boys U-12 - Advith Bhargava beat Reyansh Patel 6-2, 6-2

Girls U-12 - Aishvi Jain beat Janvika Yadav 6-4, 6-2

Boys U-14 - Garv Malpani beat Ruhan Talreja 6-0, 6-0

Girls U-14 - Anya Rathi beat Vishwa Radha Maheshwari 6-1, 6-1

Boys U-18 - Arnav Khandelwal beat Ahan Ganatra 6-4, 6-4

Women - Ganeshi Anya beat Rishina Tripathi 6-2, 6-1

Men - Arnav Khandelwal beat Mayank Rajan 6-4, 6-3

Men’s Doubles - Aman Bhavsar/Atharva Mishra beat Azhar Khan/Keshav Patidar 6-3, 3-6, 10-7