Indore Sports Roundup 2026: Tennis Duo Ends Nine-Year Gold Drought, City Athletes Shine In Judo, Wrestling And Snooker | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh ended a nine-year wait for the men’s doubles tennis gold at the Deaf National Games after Divyalakshay Chauhan and Dhananjay Dubey clinched the title in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The MP pair defeated defending champions Tamil Nadu in the final, reversing defeats suffered against the same opponents in 2023 and 2025.

For Indore resident Divyalakshay, the triumph carried added significance. He credited Sajid Lodhi, who has trained and guided him since childhood at the Sajid Lodhi Tennis Academy, along with other coaches, support staff and family members.

Divyalakshay has also made his mark beyond tennis, having won two gold medals in trap shooting at the National Shooting Championship.

The latest success underlined his versatility across two very different sporting disciplines and brought another national-level honour to Madhya Pradesh.

STAT ATTACK

Gold drought ended: 9 years

Previous losses to Tamil Nadu: 2023, 2025

2026 result: Gold

Divyalakshay’s trap shooting golds: 2

Sadhvi throws her way to gold

Omaxe Judo Centre’s Sadhvi Roshan struck gold in the girls’ U-14, 28kg category at the Sub-Junior State Judo Tournament held in city.

Three players from the centre - Sadhvi Roshan, Yug Shukla and Shivay Sharma - participated in the State championship.

While Sadhvi emerged champion in her category, Yug and Shivay also represented the centre in the competition. The players trained under coaches Jasleen Singh and Shraddha Soni.

The Sub-Junior National Judo Championship is scheduled to be held in Lucknow from December 12 to 16.

Indore’s Ketan carries nation’s cue challenge to Muscat

Indore cueist Ketan Chawla will represent India at the ongoing prestigious IBSF World Cup and Individual Snooker Championship being held in Muscat, Oman, from November 23 to 29.

India has fielded two teams for the World Cup team event, with Ketan included in India B alongside Saurav Kothari and Malkit Singh. India A comprises celebrated cueist Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta and Brijesh Damani.

All six Indian players will also compete in the Individual Snooker Championship, giving Ketan another opportunity to test himself against leading international cueists.

His selection has generated excitement in Indore’s billiards and snooker fraternity.

Billiards and Snooker Federation of India secretary Sunil Bajaj, Madhya Pradesh Billiards-Snooker Association president Bholo Mehta and BSFI vice-president Ashwini Puranik congratulated Ketan on his selection.

INDIA TEAMS

India A: Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta, Brijesh Damani

India B: Ketan Chawla, Saurav Kothari, Malkit Singh

KICKER: ALL INDIA IPSC BASKETBALL & HOCKEY

Emerald set for double sporting spectacle

Emerald Heights International School will turn into a national sporting hub from November 26 to 28 as it hosts the All India IPSC Basketball and Hockey Championships.

Around 200 players from 10 schools across the country are expected to compete in the three-day tournament.

The competition will be formally inaugurated on Thursday morning in the presence of school president Muktesh Singh, principal Siddharth Singh, players and coaches.

Among the participating schools are hosts Emerald Heights, Yadavindra Public School Patiala, Birla Public School Pilani, LK Singhania Education Centre Gotan, Motilal Nehru School of Sports Rai, The Mann School Delhi, Yadavindra Public School Mohali, Punjab Public School Nabha and BK Birla Centre for Education Pune.

Sports officer Akram Khan said selected IPSC school teams from different states will contest the national championships.

Principal Siddharth Singh said Indore’s sporting infrastructure and experience in hosting major events would help provide visiting players a memorable experience.

Abhay Prashal set for TT title rush

Indore will host the 69th Madhya Pradesh State and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship at Abhay Prashal from November 26 to December 1.

The six-day championship has attracted more than 600 entries from around 25 districts, with a total cash prize purse of Rs 1.56 lakh besides other awards.

Organising committee chairman Om Soni and tournament director Jayesh Acharya said competitions will be held in men’s and women’s team events as well as boys’ and girls’ team categories in U-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13.

Singles events will be held in all these categories along with U-11 singles.

Top paddlers in fray

Former and current State champions Soumyadeep Sarkar, Pankaj Vishwakarma, Pratham Batham and Shivam Solanki will be among the men’s attractions.

In the women’s section, Momita Paul, Parmi Nagdeve, Himani Chaturvedi, B Nivedita, Bhavya Rao and Bhagyashree Dave will be among the leading contenders.

The matches will be played on synthetic flooring using nine Stag America tables and Stag balls.

International referee Nilesh Pardeshi of Indore has been appointed chief referee, supported by deputy chief referees Sabir Ali, Gagan Chandrawat, Yogendra Singh Chauhan and Prashant Vyas. A team of 20 officials will conduct the matches.

Mahesh grapples his way to India colours

Indore district wrestler Mahesh Rathore of Depalpur has been selected to represent India at the Junior Commonwealth Wrestling Championship to be held in Polokwane, South Africa, from December 4 to 6.

Vikram Awardee and Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association official Omprakash Khatri said Mahesh’s selection has brought cheer to the state’s wrestling fraternity.

Mahesh comes from a family steeped in wrestling. His grandfather Shankar Dadu Rathore had long nurtured the dream of seeing the family represented in the Indian team, while his father Anil Rathore has remained closely involved in preparing his children for the sport.

Mahesh’s sister has also competed at the World Wrestling Championships in Hungary, adding to the family’s wrestling credentials. Mahesh has previously won several medals for Madhya Pradesh, including gold medals.