Indore Sports Buzz | Softball Double Gold, Chess Glory, Tennis Wins And Big Cricket-Badminton Tournaments Ahead | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Emerald Heights International School will host the All India IPSC Cricket Competition from November 18 to 23, bringing together leading school teams from across the country in the boys’ Under-17-and-above category.

Around 200 players from 13 schools are expected to take part in the six-day tournament.

The formal inauguration will be held on Wednesday morning in the presence of school president Muktesh Singh.

The competition will feature teams from Delhi, Bhopal, Mohali, Patiala, Sanawar, Hyderabad, Pilani, Gotan and Pune, besides host Emerald Heights and Indore’s Daly College.

Participating institutions include Yadavindra Public Schools, Hyderabad Public Schools, Modern School, Delhi Public School, The Lawrence School and Birla Public School.

Principal Siddharth Singh said the school would aim to provide visiting players and coaches a memorable experience in keeping with Indore’s reputation as a sporting host.

Sports Officer Akram Khan said selected school teams from across India would compete for national honours.

NDPS set for four-day shuttle carnival

New Digambar Public School will host the fifth Invitational Inter-School Badminton Team and Individual Championship 2026-27 from November 18 to 21, with players from leading schools across Indore set to compete.

The team events will be held in the U-11, U-14, U-17 and U-19 age groups, while the individual competition will feature boys and girls in U-9, U-11, U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories.

All matches will be played on a knockout basis, promising high-pressure contests from the opening round.

Among the invited schools are Emerald Heights International School, New Digambar Public School, The Shishukunj International School, Shishukunj North Campus, Daly College, Choithram School, Satya Sai Vidya Vihar, DPS, Ekayana, Millennium School, Golden International School, Advance and Emerald World.

Indore complete golden softball double

Indore completed a memorable golden double at the Junior State Boys and Girls Softball Championship in Multai, with both district teams winning their respective titles.

In the boys’ category, Indore defeated Neemuch 5-0, edged Dewas 3-2 and beat Ujjain 8-2 before producing a commanding 10-2 victory over Betul in the final.

The girls were equally dominant, beating Gwalior 8-0, Ujjain 5-0 and Morena 8-2 before blanking Betul 5-0 in the title clash.

Indore also collected two individual honours. Kirtan Gaud was named the Best Pitcher in the boys’ section, while Tanisha Gaud received the Best Catcher award in the girls’ category.

The championship was organised at the High School ground in Multai under the joint aegis of the Betul District Softball Association and Madhya Pradesh Softball Association.

BRIEF SCORES

Boys - Indore beat Neemuch 5-0; Dewas 3-2; Ujjain 8-2; Betul 10-2 (Final)

Girls - Indore beat Gwalior 8-0; Ujjain 5-0; Morena 8-2; Betul 5-0 (Final)

Kataria checkmates field for crown

Arun Kataria of Rajasthan emerged champion of the Dr Ajit Kasliwal Memorial All India Open FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament 2026, finishing on top with 8.5 points after nine rounds at Indore Public School, Rajendra Nagar.

Arvind Iyer of Maharashtra finished second with 8 points, while Bajaj of Madhya Pradesh took third place, also with eight points.

The tournament, organised jointly by the All Indore Chess Association and Sanjay Ajit Kasliwal Memorial Chess Academy, carried Rs 1.5 lakh in prize money, besides trophies and medals.

Himal Gusain of Railways finished fourth with 7.5 points, followed by Madhya Pradesh’s Harshit Davar and Kamad Mishra.

MP juniors shine

Madhya Pradesh players dominated the age-group events.

In U-15, Aarav Maheshwari, Harsh Maheshwari and Harsh Singhal swept the top three places, while Samarth Reddy Shyam Sundar, Vidhi Singh Dev and Viraj Vishwakarma repeated the feat in U-13.

Pran Chopra won U-11, Viraj Barod topped U-9, while Ojas Srivastava claimed the U-7 crown.

TOP THREE

Arun Kataria - 8.5 points

Arvind Iyer - 8 points

Bajaj - 8 points

Black Belt camp wraps up in Indore

The National Judo Black Belt Camp and Examination (West Zone) and NDIC - National Diploma in Coaching programme concluded successfully at Guru Harkrishan Public School here after five days of intensive training and assessment.

Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Judo Association under the guidance of the Judo Federation of India, the camp was held from November 11 to 15.

A large number of senior male and female judokas and coaches from across the West Zone participated in the programme.

As part of the rigorous examination process, participants underwent both practical and written tests, covering key aspects of the Olympic sport.

Guru Harkrishan Public School CEO Satwinder Singh Makhija was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, while Madhya Pradesh Judo Association president Jagjit Singh Sandhu presided over the programme.

Association vice-president Kurush Dinshaw, secretary Naresh Tatwade and Purnima Bise, who coordinated the programme, were also present.

Senior trainers Satish Pahad, Arun Dwivedi, Sushil Gaikwad, Eman Nagaraju and Satish conducted the camp sessions.

Mayank Rajan of Indore, Pratyaksh Soni of Khandwa, Arjun Bindra and Samved Joshi advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Sahil Group 3rd Madhya Pradesh State Ranking Tennis Tournament here on Monday.

The tournament, organised by the Indore Tennis Club under the auspices of the Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, was inaugurated in the presence of Sahil Group Director Vipin Kandhari, MPTA secretary Anil Dhoopar, president Anil Mahajan and Indore Tennis Club trustee Hemant Patwa.

In men’s singles, Mayank won 6-2, 6-2, while Pratyaksh registered a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory. Arthav Mishra won 6-0, 6-1, while Arya Bhatt prevailed 6-2, 6-1.

In the boys’ U-12 main draw, Arjun Bindra won 6-2, Samved Joshi 6-3, Shreyash Singh 9-3, Ishaan Sharma 6-2, Akshaj Kumar 9-2, Tanushvir Jaiswal 6-2 and Medhansh Marapaka 9-4.

U-18 RESULTS

Yatharth Yadav beat Arya Bhatt 6-2, 6-4; Nilesh Vachaniya beat Bhavya Chaudhary 6-0, 6-0; Jaydev Sharma beat Suyash Uchadia 6-0, 6-0; Meetant Jhamanani beat Ayansh Dhut 6-2, 6-1.