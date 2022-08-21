Indore: Speeding vehicle rams into roadside stall, woman hurt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman who was driving a car was critically injured after she lost control due to a speed-breaker and her car rammed into a roadside stall near the Pipliyahana Square late on Saturday. The police said the woman was alone in the car. A man, who was sleeping inside the stall, also sustained injuries in the accident.

Tilak Nagar police station-in-charge Manju Yadav said the woman, a resident of the Palasia area, was heading towards the Pipliyahana Square from the Agriculture College when she lost control and her car rammed into a roadside stall near Pipliyahana village.

The police believe the car was being driven at a high speed. In the accident, the car was damaged badly. The person who had been sleeping inside the stall somehow managed to inform the police about the incident. After that, the woman was taken out of the car and rushed to hospital for treatment. The police said the car first hit a pole and later rammed into the stall.

The TI further said the woman sustained a head injury in the accident. She is undergoing treatment at a city hospital. The police are trying to take down her statement to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. The police are also taking down the statement of the man who was sleeping inside the stall.

Two injured after being hit by car

In another incident that happened in the Raoji Bazaar area late on Saturday, a recklessly driven car hit two people on a bike due to which they got injured. Raoji Bazar police station-in-charge Preetam Singh Thakur said a case had been registered against the car driver. On the basis of the car number, information about the driver is being collected. It is believed that the car was being driven by a woman who lost control over the steering due to a pothole. The police are investigating the case further.