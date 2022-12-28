Indore: Speeding bus hits ‘carelessly’ parked truck, 30 hurt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, at least 30 passengers were injured after a bus hit a stationary truck on the Indore-Dewas Bypass Road on Tuesday. It is said that the truck was parked near the road haphazardly due to which the accident happened. The Injured are being treated at MY hospital and a local hospital in Dewas.

Kshipra police station in-charge, GS Mahobia, said the accident happened near Dakachya village around 1 pm. An Indore-bound bus was carrying passengers from Dewas when it hit the truck parked near the road carelessly. The bus was travelling at high speed which resulted in the injury of so many people.

While MY Hospital sources said around 30 people were being treated for injuries, the police countered the claim and said around 10 to 15 people were injured. Some were discharged. However, none have been injured critically.

Police said that the accident happened due to the carelessness of the trucker, who parked his vehicle near the highway. The bus driver could not see the truck and collided. However, a probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the accident.

It may be recalled that 46 people were injured and a man had died in a collision between two passenger buses on Indore-Khandwa Road a few days ago. The accident happened due to reckless driving. In the Dewas Bypass accident, the police are checking the permits of both the vehicles.

FP VIEW

In this case too, the bus with so many passengers was travelling at high speed. Free Press, earlier too, had expressed its concern over such bus operators who set impossible deadlines for overworked bus drivers and in a bid to meet the asking rate, they reportedly put the passengers’ lives at risk. If found guilty, operators should be slapped with exemplary punishment. Also, the truck in the said accident was parked carelessly leading to the accident. The least said about these truckers is the best. In such cases the trucker and the owner of the vehicle should be fined heavily to set an example for such careless attitude.