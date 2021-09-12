Indore: ‘Space Challenge’ for all school students

Indore: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched ‘Space Challenge’ for school students under NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission on Saturday. The challenge is open to all school students across the country studying under the state or central board. The format of the challenge is such that all the school students, mentors and teachers across the country can participate.

Schools that have Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) and those who do not are both eligible for the challenge. “Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Niti Aayog, in collaboration with ISRO and the CBSE has successfully launched the ATL Space Challenge, 2021, for all school students across the country,” the statement said. This was to ensure that students of Classes 6-12 were given an open platform where they could innovate and enable themselves to solve digital age space technology problems, it added.

The ATL Space Challenge, 2021, aligns with World Space Week, 2021, which is observed from October 4-10 each year at the global level in order to celebrate contributions to space science and technology.

AIM Mission Director Chintan Vaishnav said the aim of this challenge was to enable innovation among young school students to create something in the space sector that would not only help them learn about space, but create something that the space programme could use.

