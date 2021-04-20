Indore: IIT-I rolls out PG courses on space science & space engineering

Indore

As India’s space industry is emerging fast, the demand for workforce in space science and space engineering is growing by leaps and bounds and students want to cash upon this opportunity.

Moved by this trend, Indian Institute of Technology Indore has launched postgraduate programmes in space science and space engineering.

“Department of astronomy, astrophysics and space engineering of IIT Indore has launched MTech in space engineering and MS (research) in space science and engineering. The admission process has been initiated and classes will commence in July,” IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar said.

The MTech programme is designed to provide fundamental concepts and specialisation in space systems engineering, operations and techniques. This programme is designed for job aspirants in India’s emerging space industry, geo-spatial and defence sectors.

The MS (research) programme in space science and engineering is designed to help candidates to get into specialised fields related to space sciences and engineering, learn some basic domain knowledge and get exposed to research in the relevant areas.The candidates should have a four-year bachelor's degree (BE or BTech) or a two-year or five-year integrated master’s degree (MSc or MTech or ME) with first-class or first division.

They should have a valid GATE score. It will be a two-year full-time course.Besides, IIT Indore has introduced MTech in electric vehicle technology, which will be offered by the Centre for Electric Vehicles Intelligent Transport Systems (CEVITS) and MS (research) in humanities and social science, which will be run by the School of Humanities and Social Science (HSS).

“CEVITS was established at IIT Indore in 2021 and 23 faculty members are associated to foster innovation and research in the inter-disciplinary field of electric vehicles and smart transportation that will advance the automotive and related industrial base of India,” Kumar said.



“It will also promote strong relationships with industry, foster entrepreneurship spirit and complement Central government’s National Mission for Electric Mobility (NMEM) and Green Initiative Mission,” he added.



At present, IIT Indore offers over 8 undergraduate (5 major and 3 minor) and 29 postgraduate programmes driven by 155 faculty members who are engaged in research-based teaching.