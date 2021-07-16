Indore: Soybean sowing area rises 5% in the country, comes down 10% in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: The sowing area of soybean crop is likely to reduce by 10% in the current Kharif season in the state, as farmers are switching to other crops reveals the quick field survey conducted by Soyabean Processors Association (SOPA), in major soybean-producing districts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

D N Pathak, executive director, SOPA, informed that in Madhya Pradesh, soybean area is expected to reduce by 10% as compared to 2020, as farmers have switched to other crops such as black gram, maize, moong, in Sehore, Vidisha, Harda, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Damoh, Guna, and Ashok Nagar districts, mostly due to higher price of soybean seed and non-availability of good quality certified seed.

Talking about the condition of the current crops he said that overall germination is good. Re-sowing has been seen in some areas in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan due to poor germination. The area as per government is as on July 12 for Maharashtra and Rajasthan and July 8 for other states. The figures given by the government are normally of a week before because of the time taken in collection and collation of data.



However, in Maharashtra soybean area is expected to increase by more than 15%. In other states, soybean area is expected to increase by 5 to 10%. Overall area under soybean in 2021 is expected to be higher by 5%. There are concerns of moisture stress in some areas, mostly in MP and Rajasthan, where early sowing was done. If it does not rain soon, it may cause yield loss. However, it is too early to make any comments on yields at the moment.