Indore: ‘Somnath is indebted to Devi Ahilya Bai’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “We are indebted to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar who took the task of rebuilding the Somnath temple. The temple, a jyotirlinga, was looted multiple times and it was Devi Ahilya who dared to rebuild and revive the temple,” secretary of Somnath Trust Yogendra Desai said.

Desai has come to Indore with his team of more than 30 people to exhibit the valour of Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai and highlight the connection between Somnath and Indore during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

The exhibition on Somnath Temple was a major attraction among the NRIs and other dignitaries participating in the PBD convention which has a statue of Devi Ahilya with a ‘Shivling’ in her hand.

“Our trust’s chairman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi always remember Devi Ahilya for her contribution in safeguarding ‘sanatan sanskriti and dharma' and the nation will always remain indebted to her,” he said adding “We have come to Indore just to attempt to repay the debt and paying tribute to Indore’s queen and one of the biggest devotees of Lord Shiva.”

Meanwhile, Kaushal Joshi, public relations officer of Somnath Trust, said that Somnath Temple was attacked multiple times but regained its glory due to the contribution of Devi Ahilya and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“It is believed that the temple was attacked 17 times but it was Devi Ahilya who safeguards the temple and rebuild it in the 18th century. Later, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the temple in 1947 and took the sankalp for rebuilding the new temple,” he said.

Along with explaining the history of the temple, Joshi said that they learnt more about Devi Ahilya in Indore and visited Rajwada.

The Somnath Trust has also arranged for a live darshan of the temple in the exhibition while showcasing the remains of the old temple to show the history of devastation and reconstruction of the temple.

