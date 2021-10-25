e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:35 PM IST

Indore: Software engineer commits suicide, reason unknown

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling at her residence in Saburi Colony under Dwarikapuri police station area late Sunday night, police sources said on Monday.

The software engineer identified as Kamani Yadav was alone at home.

The incident to light after her parents returned home from their respective works.

According to reports, Kamani’s father Jayram Yadav works as security guard, while her mother works as house maid.

The police said that the reason that drove the girl to take extreme steps were yet to be established, as no suicide note was recovered from spot.

Investigation officer, Anil Sharma said that Kamini was working with a Noida based private software company. "She was working home. No suicide note was recovered from spot," he said.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:35 PM IST
