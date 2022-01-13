Indore: Smart City on ‘Mission to Motivate Start-ups'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a drive to encourage start-ups in the city, Indore Smart City Development Limited’s Incubation Centre (managed by CIIE CO) signed an MoU with Medicaps University on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta and vice-chancellor of Medicaps University Dilip Kumar Patnaik. The programme was organised at the AICCC building at the AICTSL Campus.

CEO (ISCDL) Gupta said that Indore Smart City Development Limited had signed an MoU with Medicaps University, signifying an important step towards providing employment to students on the occasion of National Youth Day.

It may be noted that Indore Smart City Development Limited has signed MoUs with four different universities and, through these, students are getting a chance of launching their start-ups.

‘Many benefits for students’

‘Through the MoU, students will get an opportunity to launch their start-up programme at the Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre. Students and youths who launch start-ups and businesses will get a lot of benefits. They’ll get technical and other assistance to pursue their enterprise with an opportunity for entrepreneurship. Along with giving the necessary guidance, facilities are also being provided to students,’ Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta.

Thursday, January 13, 2022