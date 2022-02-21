Indore: Slow pace of vaccination continues, only 5,019 inoculated on Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The slow pace of vaccination in the city continued on Monday as only 5,019 people were vaccinated throughout the day. The district health department had set up over 219 centres, but most of them witnessed low footfalls.

Moreover, not many people came forth to take the precautionary dose even after the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. About 800 people took the precautionary dose, while only 2,200 teenagers of the age group between 15 and 17 could be vaccinated.

The health department had targeted vaccinating over 2 lakh people with the precautionary dose till February 21, but they could vaccinate only about 91,000 people, so far.

Neither frontline workers, nor healthcare workers or people above the age of 60 years showed much enthusiasm to take the dose even when Covid cases are increasing, which also surprised the health department officials.

Health officials said that they were trying to mobilise more people to take the precautionary dose and they had already started searching for eligible teenagers left for the first dose of vaccine.

NRI donates laser machine worth Rs 10 lakh to MYH

An NRI from Spain, Ghanshyamdas Bhagwani, donated a laser machine to the surgery department of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital through an NGO, Parpeeda, on Monday.

According to the HoD, Surgery, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, the advanced machine donated by Bhagwani will help in treatment of piles, fissures, fistula, pilonidal sinus and other diseases.

“This facility isn’t available in any of the government hospitals of the state. The well-wisher has donated the machine to facilitate patients and we’ll try to develop the best hospital in the country,” Dr Ghanghoriya added.

