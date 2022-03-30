Indore: Slow pace of kids’ vaccination; Not even 50% of the children inoculated with the first dose

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Efforts by the district administration and health department to boost the vaccination of kids aged 12-14 years are proving inefficient as over 50 per cent of the eligible kids could not be vaccinated with the first dose in one week of vaccination drive for kids.

The department has been targeting vaccination of about 1.15 lakh kids of the age group and as many as 50,219 kids got inoculated since the drive started on March 23. However, there was no vaccination for three days on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday due to routine vaccination and the weekend. The pace of vaccination is not according to the expectations of the health officials who were targeting vaccination of over 40,000 kids on the first day.

Talking about the reasons for this, health department officials said one of the major reasons was festivities and also the holidays in schools after the examinations.

The health department has been targeting vaccination of over 1.15 lakh kids with the first dose before the opening of the new session in schools.

‘Both doses before the schools open’

‘We appeal to the people to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible. It would be better if kids got both doses of vaccination before the opening of schools. Taking the first dose now will make kids fully protected as they can take both doses before May. We’re connecting with the school education department officials and asking them to ensure the vaccination of kids in schools’ — Dr Tarun Gupta’ immunisation officer

‘Will be over before new session starts’

‘Vaccination of kids will continue at187 centres prepared in schools, including 102 in urban areas and 85 in the rural areas. We believe that the vaccination of kids would be completed before the new session in June’ — Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

Day-wise vaccination of kids of 12-14 vaccination

Date Vaccination of kids

March 23 15,060

March 24 12,242

March 26 10,051

March 28 5,509

March 30 6,302

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:09 PM IST