Indore: Slot booking date extended till April 13 for procurement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last date of slot booking for the procurement of farm produce in the district has been extended to April 13.

According to the district supply controller's office for procurement of wheat on support price in the Rabi marketing year 2022-23, facility to book slots has been given to the farmers on www.mpeuparjan.nic.in for the sale of wheat till April 13.

The farmers have been given the facility to select the procurement centre and date for slot booking, and to enter the quantity of wheat brought by the farmer for sale.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:52 PM IST