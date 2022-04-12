Indore: Slash service charge, GST of paid precaution dose, says AAP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the government has opened precaution dose for all in the age group of 18-59 years age at private centers, Aam Aadmi Party raised the demand of slashing the service charges and GST on vaccine to keep it affordable for the people.

State spokesperson of AAP Hemant Joshi said that even if the vaccine companies have slashed the price to Rs 225, people have to pay Rs 386.25 for getting the precaution dose at private centers.

“Government has opened the window of 'precaution dose' for people in the age group of 18-59 years at private centers. The cost of getting one dose of vaccine is Rs 386.25 which includes Rs 225 for the vaccine dose and the rest includes service charge and GST,” Joshi said.

People are already being hit by rising inflation, fuel and gas prices. Now the government has asked people to pay for precaution dose as well, he added.

“Government should pull down the service charges as hospitals are taking Rs 150 as service charge for administering the vaccine while five percent GST is also applicable for vaccine doses,” Joshi said.

The AAP leaders have demanded that people have to buy the precaution dose for the whole family and slashing GST and service charges would provide relief to them. It also motivates them to take the dose to avert the fourth wave of the pandemic disease.

Only six private hospitals started centers for ‘Precaution Dose’

Overseeing the slow response to the vaccination drive in the city due to decreasing Covid cases, only six private hospitals have started the vaccination centres to provide paid precaution dose to the people.

Hospitals are charging Rs 386.25 for the dose and no hospital has opened over 100 slots for online booking but considering people offline to provide the doses.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 02:34 PM IST