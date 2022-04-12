Indore Crime Diary: 60 of two communities booked for disrespecting religious flags; 3 mobile snatchers arrested by cops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered on Monday against 60 persons belonging to two different communities for disrespecting each others' religious flags during the Ram Navami festival in Khudel.

During a procession to mark Ram Navami, which was celebrated on Sunday, some anti-social elements from the two communities had removed religious flags put up on electricity poles and houses and thrown them away. They had also raised slogans resulting in communal tension in the area, Khudel police station in-charge Ajay Gurjar said.

He said police intervened swiftly and brought the situation under control. “We have also appealed on loudspeakers and asked the people to maintain peace and not get provoked by acts of anti-social elements,” Gurjar said.

A case has been registered against 60 unidentified persons from both the communities under section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The situation is under control and those involved in the incident are being identified, Gurjar said, adding that the accused persons will be arrested soon.

Minor killed as bike rams wall

A minor was killed and two others were injured when their bike rammed against a wall on Dhar Road on Monday morning.

Chandan Nagar police officials said the accident took place near Jawahar Tekri. Armaan (14), Zainoon (13) and Aman were on a bike when they hit the wall of a house. Armaan was declared brought dead by doctors. Zainoon is undergoing treatment and is in critical condition, while Aman received minor injuries.

According to the police, Armaan went on a bike ride after Sehri in the early morning with Zainoon and Aman. The children left the house without informing the family.

Their relatives alleged that they were hit by a car and then their bike rammed into the wall. Police have started an investigation to find the reason for the accident.

According to the police, Zainoon and Armaan were studying in Class 9, while Aman is in 10th standard.

3 mobile snatchers arrested by cops

Crime Branch police on Monday arrested three mobile snatchers who used to snatch mobile phones in the Aerodrome area. Police said they arrested Faizan and Ayan and they confessed snatching mobile phones from 60-feet road area, Tata Steel Square under Malharganj Police Station and Usha Nagar area under Annapurna police station. In another action, crime branch police arrested one Amin in Lasudia police station area who used to rob vehicles from the area.

Man held with illegal arms

Police arrested a man with illegal weapons and live cartridges from Khajrana area on Monday. Police said the accused Ashraf was carrying three country-made pistols and three live cartridges. Police said he was arrested as his activities looked suspicious.

Two arrested for cricket satta

Police busted a gang operating cricket betting in the Lasudiya area on Monday and arrested two youths Suresh and Tarun. Police said that the two were betting on the IPL match between Rajasthan Royal and Lucknow Supers. The two were betting on the road near Loha Mandi Toll Plaza. Police have registered a case against them and are interrogating them to identify the other people involved with them. Police have recovered two mobile phones and cash of Rs 30,000 from them.

