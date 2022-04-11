Bhopal: Slot booking till April 13 to sell Rabi crops on MSP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only two days for slot booking is left till April 13 for farmers to sell their Rabi agriculture produce on Minimum Support Price (MSP). Earlier, it was April 5. Peak is likely to be after 15 days. Farmers have to go through www.mpeuparjan.nic.in for slot booking.

Nodal officer (food and civil supplies) Jyoti Shah Narvaria said, “Farmers should approach the Samiti if they have any doubt about slot booking and any technical problems. They will explain everything.”

She said, “All arrangements have been made for the convenience of the farmers at centres. They will not face any problems.”

Farmers leader Kedar Sirohi said, “Slot booking has been extended till April 13 in Madhya Pradesh. For the last 15 days, selling is on MRP(maximum retail price) around Rs2300 a quintal. So now the peak is expected within 15 days. Farmers have two more days for slot booking and they will take to their agricultural produce like wheat as per date allotted and it will continue throughout May.”

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 02:52 PM IST