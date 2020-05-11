Indore: Six vehicles burnt as transformer catches fire in Jabran Colony

Panic gripped Jabran Colony area after six vehicles, including two cars and an auto-rickshaw, were gutted in fire that broke out in an electric transformer on Sunday. Just before the fire, sparks flew out of the transformer.

According to a fire brigade official, the incident took place in the colony near Raoji Bazaar police station at around 9.50 am. The people of the area spotted the flames and informed the fire brigade and Raoji Bazaar police station. The local residents also tried to extinguish the fire with water but the flames were leaping out of the transformer, making it impossible to come near it. Soon six vehicles parked near the transformer were gutted in the fire. The two cars were owned by Vikas Jain and Rajesh Verma, while the auto-rickshaw belonged to Santosh Verma. Two scooters and a bike were also engulfed in the fire.

The firefighters had to use one tank of water to extinguish the flame but by then the vehicles were damaged.