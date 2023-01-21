Indore: Six arrested for stealing mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore from truck in Gujarat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Gujarat police and city crime branch arrested six people for stealing mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore from a moving truck in Gujarat, police said on Friday. Mobile phones were recovered from them, and Gujarat police are further investigating the case.

MISCREANTS PLANNED TO SELL STOLEN MOBILE PHONES IN INDORE

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that some accused who had stolen mobile phones from a moving truck in Gujarat were staying in the city and were planning to sell the stolen mobile phones and tablets here in Indore. It is said that Gujarat police had received their location in the city, and with the help of crime branch they arrested the accused from different locations in the city.

The accused were identified as Santosh of Shajapur, Sajid of Azad Nagar, Wakil of Azad Nagar, Pintu of Dewas Naka area, Javed of Dewas and Ansar of MIG area of the city.

ASSOCIATED WITH DEWAS-BASED KANJAR GANG

The accused allegedly informed the police that they were associated with a Kanjar gang in Dewas and that they had stolen mobile phones from a moving truck in Surendra Nagar in Gujarat a few days ago. They had stolen 52 boxes containing mobile phones, tablets and other electronic equipment from the truck. They also confess that they were planning to sell mobile phones in the market with the help of their accomplices.

TWO ACCUSED WERE ARRESTED EARLIER

Accused Javed and Ansar were arrested on an earlier occasion for buying stolen goods from a gang in Dewas. In all, 263 mobile phones and tablets of various brands were recovered from the accused and they were handed over to the Gujarat police.

