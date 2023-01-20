Indore: Law graduates can apply to Indian Navy & Indian Army by January 28

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It's a dream come true to wear a sparkling white uniform for law graduates instead of the black coat. Girls and boys in final semester or completed LLB can apply online on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date for applications is January 28.

Candidates must be born between 02 July 1996 - 02 July 2001 and their college /university must be recognized by the Bar council of India. This opportunity in the Navy is published once in two years, so the next will be in January 2025.

SSB trainer Colonel (Retd) Nikhil Diwanji said, “After selection in five days services selection board interview and coming in final merit the candidates will undergo five months of Naval Orientation Course commencing in June 2023 in Indian Naval Academy in Kerala after which they will get commissioned as class one gazetted officer in Navy, and will be handling legal aspects of Navy.”

He added that shortlisted candidates will be called for SSB between February to April 2023.

Similar online application for Army law cadre is now available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in but Army requires current CLAT (PG) score card.

The Army training will start in October 2023 in Officers Training Academy at Chennai. In the Navy the rank is Sub Lieutenant and its equivalent rank in Army is Lieutenant.

