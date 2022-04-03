Indore: Silawat orders completion of Bhangarh bridge by May 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, on Sunday, inspected the site of the under-construction Bhangarh bridge, which is coming up between MR 10 and Chandragupta Square, and directed the contractor to complete the construction work by May 30.

The 200-foot-long and 30-foot-wide bridge falls in the Sanwer Assembly constituency which is represented by Silawat. The total cost of the project is Rs 6 crore.

On Sunday, Silawat reached the construction site and inspected the progress of the on-going work. He directed the contractor to complete the construction work by May 30. He also directed additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar and superintending engineer Anoop Goyal, who were present during the inspection, to ensure that the deadline was met.

Goyal informed the minister that the construction work was going on at a fast pace. “The bridge will be constructed in seven months against its deadline of one year,” he added.

Silawat also instructed the municipal officials to make arrangements for a shed and water in the crematorium located near Bhangarh bridge.

A 100-foot-wide road is also being constructed from Chandragupta Maurya Square to Bhangarh bridge. Silawat ordered extension of the road up to the railway crossing. Along with this, instructions were also issued to make proper levelling of the diversion road on the under-construction Bhangarh bridge.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:17 PM IST