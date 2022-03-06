Indore: Silawat meets students returned from Ukraine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat met three students, who had returned from Ukraine to the city, on Saturday.

The students he met included Yukti Verma, Arya Sonawane and Shubham Jirati. Silawat interacted with these students and listened to their experiences.

The students expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

They said, “Today we’ve returned to our homes safely with the help of the central and state governments.” Minister Silawat assured the students of full cooperation from the state government for any need that may arise in future.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:22 AM IST