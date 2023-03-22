 Indore: Sikhs protest attack on Indian consulates by pro-Khalistan mob
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sikhs of Indore took out a march with the Tricolour at Regal Square in protest against Khalistan supporters' attack on the Indian Consulates in London, San Francisco and in Australia and condemned the incidents.

One of the participants said, “The Tricolour is a symbol of honour and national pride. Our community has shed blood for the country’s freedom. The Sikh Regiment is the pride of the Indian Army. A handful of misguided youths living offshore are trying to drive a wedge in the society in the name of Khalistan.” 

Another participant said that those indulging in violence in the name of Khalistan were traitors and funded by Pakistan. Hundreds of Sikhs participated in the protest and raised slogans, ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and ‘Tirange ke samman me Sikh samaj maidan me.’ 

