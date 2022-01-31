Indore: Sign of herd immunity; Hundreds have symptoms, but they are all recovering at home, say experts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city, experts believe that people may have developed herd immunity against the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as a large number of people have fallen ill with the same symptoms, but are recovering with basic treatment at home.

“Out of the total number of positive cases during the third wave of the disease, more than 95 per cent were treated at home. There were thousands of patients who didn’t go in for testing and took symptom-based treatment at home. Only those with co-morbid conditions are facing difficulty in recovering,” the doctors said.

Meanwhile, 1,784 cases were found positive on Friday in 425 areas of the district. Vijay Nagar and Sudama Nagar area remained the hotspots with the highest number of cases during the third wave of the pandemic disease’s spread. There were 14 areas from where more than 15 cases were reported, while 65 areas were those where more than 5 cases were detected.

Hotspots in third wave

(Cases since January 1)

Areas (Cases)

VIJAY NAGAR 802

SUDAMA NAGAR 754

MHOW 618

MAHALAXMI NAGAR 546

SILICON CITY 522

NANDA NAGAR 391

SUKHLIYA 370

KHAJRANA 369

BANGANGA 351

RAJENDRA NAGAR 335

RR CAT COLONY 320

NIPANIA 309

BICHOLI MARDANA 299

MUSAKHEDI 293

KANADIYA ROAD 286

TILAK NAGAR 276

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:53 AM IST