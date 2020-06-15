Indore: SI Gehlot recites poem, wins Rs 500 award

To motivate the police staff, sub-inspector Lokesh Gehlot presented a poem at the wireless set programme of Indore Police, 'Geet Hum Gayenge, Corona Tumhe Haraenge' on Monday.SI Gehlot has written the poem “Desh Bhakti Ki Rah Ka Rahi Hu…. Main MP police ka sipahi hu”, which he recited. After hearing the poem, the entire police staff appreciated the poem with a round of applause. DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra appreciated the poem and gave him a cash award of Rs 500.