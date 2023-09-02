Indore: Short Video Competition To Promote Energy Efficiency, Saving

Representative Image | Wilson Vitorino

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A short video competition has been organised by MP Power Management Company Limited to promote energy efficiency and energy saving.

Power Management Company (human resources and administration) chief general manager Rajiv Gupta said that cam card, video camera or mobile phone can be used in making the short videos. Video duration should not exceed 90 seconds. The common resolution of the video should be minimum 720X1080. The Power Management Company has decided on 12 to 14 year old girl 'Bijli' and a boy of the same age 'Vidyut' as the characters of the video. These two characters can be the main communicators of the message related to the competition.

Gupta said that whatever video entry will be sent in the short video competition has to be original.

“Entries must follow copyright rules while creating the video and will be expected not to use stock shots. A participant can send more than one entry in the competition,” he added.

What will be the content?

The content of the short video may be the need to popularise real time information regarding energy efficiency and savings and economical use of electricity at the time of peak demand and electricity rates. The short video will be able to convey the need to regulate electricity usage especially during peak hours. The video should be able to convey the convenience of viewing real-time exchange prices and providing feedback when making decisions regarding HVAC usage.

Common citizens will choose the best video on social media. After the approval of the power management company, the participants in the competition will share the short video on social media tagging MPPMCL (MP Power Management Company Limited). The video having the most views on social media and receiving good reviews and appreciation will be honoured.

The last date to participate in this competition has been fixed as September 15.