Indore: Short film ‘Silent Scream’ released on OTT platforms

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Short film, ‘Silent Scream’, whose director, actors and producer are from Indore, has been released on OTT platforms Hungama Play, Airtel Xtreme, We Movie.

Speaking to the media, actor-director Sujay Tiwari said that the film has won prestigious awards like Best Film Critics' Choice Award, Cult Critics Award (Kolkata) and Paris Cinema Award in Best Cinematography category.

Tiwari said the film is based on sensitive issues like childhood trauma.

"A beautiful childhood is very important for the intellectual and physical development of children, but not every child gets a childhood with golden memories. However, no one talks about childhood trauma in our society," Tiwari said and added, "My dream of being an actor inspired me to work on scripts with sensitive issues, through which I want people to know and come forward in support of mental health issues."

This short film is jointly produced by Aspirin Entertainment located in the city and Imagery Pictures. It is directed by Kushagra Shinde. Sujay Tiwari, Om Dhakre, Raksha Kumawat, and Sunny Khanna have acted in the film. Music is composed by Om Dhakre and cinematography by Rishi Khare.

Indore is self-sufficient to produce film

Sujay said, "When I was in Mumbai, I appeared for many auditions and realised that I can work on my own too. Indore has a great potential where one can work and produce films." The cast further aims to identify and collaborate with the city artists to work more on such projects.

