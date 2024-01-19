Indore: Shopkeepers Support One-Way, Not To Park Own Vehicles Outside Shops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shopkeepers of roads around Rajwada markets extended full support to Indore Municipal Corporation’s move of turning roads around Rajwada markets into one way and expressed readiness to accept car or van pool service if provided.

They also promised the city authorities that they won’t park their own vehicles outside their shops so that consumers are able to use the space for parking their vehicles. The shopkeepers stated that they wanted the number of vehicles to go down on the stretches from Nandlalpura to Rajmohalla and Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri for free flow of vehicular traffic.

Nearly two weeks after the stretches were turned into one-way, the district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation and traffic police department officials held a meeting with shopkeepers who were affected by the traffic diversion.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, district collector Asheesh Singh, additional commissioner of police (traffic) Manish Agrawal and others were present. The shopkeepers supported the move of city authorities of turning the roads into one way but they stated that certain relaxations should be given so that their businesses were not affected.

The main demand of the shopkeepers was that two-wheelers should be allowed on a trial basis. “If that leads to traffic jams then the custodians of the city can go back to the present one-way traffic model,” they said. Some shopkeepers stated that the sudden increase of e-rickshaws on Jawahar Marg and MG Road has increased traffic woes.

The e-rickshaws stop wherever they wish to which hampers the free flow of traffic. To this, the Mayor said that they would soon come up with a policy for e-rickshaws.

Shopkeepers speak

Two-wheelers should be allowed on both sides of road

There should be separate space for loading rickshaws in the streets

Arrangement of police personnel at every intersection

Signal timing should be corrected

There should be less stopping at signals so that traffic flow is maintained. Cars should be allowed to drive from Narsingh Bazaar to Rajmohalla by installing dividers.

Vaishnav School and Khalsa College ground should be used for parking

Police say

Shopkeepers should not park their own vehicles in front of their shops. That space should be left for customers' vehicles

Malganj, Narsingh Bazaar, Gorakund roads should be widened

Each trader association should keep two men as volunteers to ensure free flow of traffic in their markets