Indore: Shop removed by IMC, youth ends life by jumping into Kshipra 

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth ended his life after jumping into the Kshipra River on Wednesday. He was depressed after his shop was removed in view of PBD convention in the city. Before jumping in the river, he had talked with his wife over the mobile phone.

According to the Kshipra police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Rahul Verma, 36 year, a resident of Scheme Number 113 under the Hira Nagar police station jurisdiction. He left the house informing the family members that he was going to search for a job. After a few hours, he made a phone call to his wife and informed her about his taking the extreme step. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and further investigation is underway.

Maternal uncle Ramesh Verma told the Free Press that Rahul used to run a puncture repair shop in the area. His shop was movable. Due to the PBD convention, the shops on the main road were removed by the Indore Municipal Corporation. Rahul’s shop was also removed a month ago and since then he was upset. The financial condition of his family was also not good and he was unable to earn money at other places where he tried to run his shop thus he was upset.

He left the house on the pretext of searching for a job, reached the Kshipra River and made a phone call to his wife. His wife requested him not to take such a step but he jumped into the river. He had kept his mobile phone in his bike’s dickey. The family members immediately informed the police and they reached the spot. The police with the help of local residents recovered his body from the river. The police are taking the statements of his family members.