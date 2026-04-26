Indore Shop Owner Held For Assaulting IMC Official

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) removal supervisor was injured after being assaulted by a shopkeeper during an anti-encroachment drive at Rajwada on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8 pm when Shubham Garde, an IMC official, was attempting to clear illegal encroachments from the footpath.

A dispute broke out when Garde asked the shop owner, identified as Nilesh, to remove his stall from the footpath. The confrontation turned violent and the suspect reportedly attacked Garde, causing a head injury.

Following the assault, the Sarafa police registered a case against Nilesh for assaulting and obstructing a public servant from performing official duties under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Garde. Police arrested the suspect and further investigation is underway.