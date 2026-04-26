 Indore Shop Owner Held For Assaulting IMC Official
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Shop Owner Held For Assaulting IMC Official

Indore Shop Owner Held For Assaulting IMC Official

In Indore, an Indore Municipal Corporation removal supervisor was injured after being assaulted during an anti-encroachment drive at Rajwada. The altercation began over removal of a footpath stall and escalated into violence. Police arrested the shop owner and registered a case for assaulting a public servant. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 2 For Fake PM Letter Extortion Bid; 3-Day Police Custody Granted | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) removal supervisor was injured after being assaulted by a shopkeeper during an anti-encroachment drive at Rajwada on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8 pm when Shubham Garde, an IMC official, was attempting to clear illegal encroachments from the footpath.

A dispute broke out when Garde asked the shop owner, identified as Nilesh, to remove his stall from the footpath. The confrontation turned violent and the suspect reportedly attacked Garde, causing a head injury.

Read Also
MP News: Municipal Team Attacked With Stones During Encroachment Drive In Shivpuri; VIDEO Surfaces
article-image

Following the assault, the Sarafa police registered a case against Nilesh for assaulting and obstructing a public servant from performing official duties under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Garde. Police arrested the suspect and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on