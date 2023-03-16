Indore: SHO, 5 cops injured as mob turns violent over girl’s murder

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six cops, including Dongargaon SHO, were attacked and injured by a mob in Mhow tehsil late on Wednesday night. The mob led by family members was demanding that the man arrested by cops for abduction and murder of a girl be handed over to them. The mob placed the girl’s body on AB Road and blocked the traffic. Heavy police force was rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The situation was described as tense but under control at the time of going to press.

As the family members were aware of accused’s arrest, they wanted the police to hand him over to them. Cops refusal to comply with their demand resulted in a heated argument. The police used mild force to disperse the crowd. However, the crowd retaliated by pelting cops with stones leaving SHO Bharat Singh Thakur and five others injured. A few miscreants even torched a police vehicle but the fire was swiftly doused. The mob attacked commuters and damaged their vehicles too.

Senior police and administrative officers rushed to the spot with heavy police force to bring the situation under control. The police lobbed tear gas and fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

According to reports, Pachilal Dawar of Kundia village in Mandleshwar had lodged a complaint with Dongargaon police outpost on Wednesday accusing Yadunandan Patidar of Gawli Palasia village of abducting and killing his daughter. He claimed that Patidar abducted his daughter from Dhamnod and killed her in his native village.

In the complaint, Dawar claimed that after completing graduation, his daughter Kavita was preparing for competitive exams for the last six months by renting a house in Dhamnod of Dhar district.

At around 8pm on Tuesday, he spoke to his daughter and inquired about her well-being. However, on Wednesday afternoon, Dawar received a call from an unknown number. The caller told him that Kavita had received burn injuries on one of her hands. Later, he received a call from Dongargaon police post of Bargonda police station informing him about her death.

Dawar along with family members immediately rushed to hospital. Following autopsy, the body was handed over to them. The family members took the body to the Dongargaon police post on AB Road. After blocking the road with the body the angry crowd created a ruckus.

