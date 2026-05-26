Indore Shines Bright As Solar Power Capacity Reaches 230 MW | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City, widely recognised as India's cleanest city, has emerged as a major contributor to renewable energy generation by achieving a solar power capacity of 230 MW through rooftop and ground-mounted solar installations.

This includes 60 MW generated by the solar plant at the Jalud pumping station. While the city's solar generation capacity within municipal limits stands at a record 170 MW, the overall green energy capacity, including the Jalud plant, has now reached 230 MW, bringing it close to the ambitious target set by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) three years ago.

The city is now just 20 MW short of the 250 MW target envisioned for 2026 under the corporation's solar energy roadmap announced in 2023.

Civic officials and power distribution authorities believe the target is likely to be achieved ahead of schedule, strengthening Indore's position as one of the country's leading urban centres for renewable energy adoption.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said the city's success reflects strong public participation and growing awareness about sustainable energy solutions among residents.

"We are steadily moving in the right direction and remain confident of achieving the target envisioned three years ago by May 3, 2027. Whenever Indore undertakes a commitment, it accomplishes it through active public participation," the Mayor said.

Although Indore has not yet been officially designated a "solar city", officials pointed out that it has already crossed most of the benchmarks required for such recognition. The rapid rise in rooftop solar installations has played a crucial role in this achievement.

According to officials of the West Discom, nearly 28,000 rooftop solar systems have been installed across the city, making Indore the leading city in Madhya Pradesh in terms of rooftop solar adoption. The installations span residential, commercial and institutional buildings, significantly contributing to the city's clean energy output and reducing dependence on conventional power sources.

Core Criteria for a ‘Solar City’

Reduce conventional energy demand by at least 10% through solar adoption and energy efficiency measures

Promote decentralised solar generation through rooftop systems, solar water heaters and off-grid utilities across residential, commercial and government buildings

Power public transport and civic services, including water pumping, traffic signals and street lighting, using solar energy

Malwa-Nimar Capacity at 425 MW

Ground-mounted and rooftop solar adoption is rising rapidly across western Madhya Pradesh, with total net-meter solar capacity crossing 425 MW and power generation underway at nearly 67,000 locations. Indore leads with 28,000 rooftop solar plants, followed by Ujjain and Ratlam.