Indore: Shifted in on Tuesday, found dead on Wed

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A software engineer who had shifted to share accommodation with a parcel delivery boy in a rented house on Tuesday was found dead at the rented accommodation in the Dwarkapuri area on Wednesday morning. The deceased had taken an injection due to which he died. However, the police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the exact reason for his death.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Alka Menia Upadhye said that the deceased has been identified as Sarthak Jaiswal (30). He was staying in a rented house in Vaishali Nagar under the Annapurna police station jurisdiction. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sarthak met one Subhash, who worked as a parcel delivery boy with a company in the city. Subhash resides in a rented accommodation in the Gurushankar Nagar area.

Sarthak befriended Subhash and told him that he is searching for a room partner. Subhash asked him to shift in with him in Gurushankar Nagar so that the rent of the house could be shared. On Tuesday evening, Sarthak shifted and started staying with Subhash.

Subhash informed the police that Sarthak had administered an injection saying that he takes the injection for sleeping every day. On Wednesday, Sarthak didn’t wake up and Subhash informed the police after finding him dead. The police investigated the spot and recovered the empty injection. The body has been sent for autopsy. The statements of his family members are also being taken by the police. Sources claimed that Sarthak was employed as a software engineer with a company.