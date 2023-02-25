Madhya Pradesh: SHGs honoured, bhoomi pujan held for Sanjivani Clinic

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): 'We are here to listen to your problems', this was said by the district vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vikas Arya while inaugurating Vikas Yatra from Ward no 2 of Sendhwa municipality. He added that the benefits of government schemes should reach the last person, is the motive of this development rally. While welcoming the yatra, the public also presented their problems. BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal said that Vikas Yatra entered the city on Thursday and toured 12 wards.

During this, bhoomi pujan of Sanjivani Clinic to be built at a cost of Rs 26 lakhs in Ward no 12, Ayodhya Basti was done by municipality president Basantibai Yadav, S Veera Swami, Vikas Arya and others. Mohan Joshi said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 3,614 cases have been approved and instalments of about Rs 80 crore have been deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

A total of 12 beneficiaries of PMAY were given keys to their homes and self-help groups were also honoured. Vikas Yatra office bearers assured the women of Ward no 12, who complained about the behaviour of the fair price shop owner. Similarly, residents of Ward no 8 submitted a memorandum regarding the problem of water lines and drainage in Vrindavan Colony.