Indore: Shastri, an icon of sacrifice & austerity: Guv

Ex-PM’s bust unveiled

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel here on Sunday said that former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was an epitome of sacrifice, penance, simplicity and humility.

“The country had got a new direction due to his determination,” he said after unveiling the bust of the former PM in a programme organised on the Indore campus of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology and Management (LBSITM) at Sanwer Road on Sunday. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain, LBSITM Group chairman Anil Shastri, Lal Bahadur Shastri Seva Niketan president Sunil Shastri and Indian Institute of Management faculty member Vijay Gupta were also present. Addressing the programme, Patel said that the thoughts and principles of Shastri are relevant even today.

“The youth need to follow the path shown by the ex-PM,” he said.

Addressing the programme, Anil Shastri spoke about the personality and works of the ex-PM. LBSITM advisor Adarsh Shastri delivered the welcome speech and Dr Deepak Agarwal proposed a vote of thanks.

article-image

