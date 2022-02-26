Indore: SGST department unearths bogus turnover of Rs 315 crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) department unearthed bogus turnover of about Rs 315 cr in multiple search actions. Various firms of Neemuch and Indore were operating only on papers and by showing the supply of Rs 315 cr de-oiled cakes (DOC) the firms drew bogus ITC of about Rs 15 cr.



The action was carried out by the Anti-Evasion Bureau-A of the State Goods and Service Tax Department on around 2 days back, the department officials said on Friday.



Data analysis revealed that some firms are doing huge turnover in a short span of time soon after taking new registrations. The department officials used artificial intelligence and geo-tagging of business sites and found that no business activities were taking place there, yet the firms were raising bogus bills without supplying the actual goods and giving the benefit of ITC to other businessmen. The officials carried out other examinations and nailed the errant firms.

The bogus firms which came on the radar are Shreenath Soya Exim Corporate, Shree Vaibhav Lakshmi Industries, Agarwal Organic, Agarwal Overseas, JS Bhatia Enterprises etc.



Manoj Choubey, joint commissioner, Anti-Evasion Bureau Indore-A, said that on the one hand bogus turnover of crores of rupees has been detected by this action of the department, and on the other hand, these firms won't be able to issue bogus bills in future. Assistant commissioner Harish Jain was informed that on the basis of data analysis and human intelligence, the department is preparing to take action against other firms which are doing such fraudulent transactions.

Firm was operating on Name of Auto Driver

M/S Shrinath Soya Exim Corporate Firm was operating in the name of an auto driver Sachin Pateria, whose forged rental deed was attached with the application at the time of GST registration. Whose landlord had died many years ago, while the rent debit had forged signatures of the deceased.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:36 AM IST