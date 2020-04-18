Indore: SGSITS develops touchless sanitiser, recieved first order from Jabalpur collectorate

Indore: Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science has developed touchless sanitiser and has received an order for 100 such sanitisers from Jabalpur collectorate. The sanitisers will be installed in public places of Jabalpur to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in in a step towards making of ‘Smart City’.

The institute will install these touchless sanitisers in Indore as well, if the concept and project is considered by district administration here. In their first step, the developers of touch-less sanitisers from the institute have installed the setup at Jabalpur collectorate and SP office.

Playing their part in helping the country fight COVID-19, engineer from SGSITS are considering various ways in which technology can help in removing the requirement of touching. Developing a simple yet essential tool with their expertise, assistant professor Harshit Choubey built the ‘Touchless Sanitizer Dispenser’ during the lockdown period.

“Touchless sanitization is that it removes the possibility of indirect transmission of coronavirus from human to bottle to human,” said Choubey.

The user needs to put hand in front of the sensor, the dispensing pipe will outlet small amount of sanitiser over the hand of the user, in this way without touching the bottle, one can use the sanitiser from the sanitiser bottle.

The dispenser was appreciated Jabalpur collector, smart city officer and municipal corporation officer. “The pilot project has been installed at several places in Jabalpur and is planned to extend the installation process at SGSITS, Indore as well as in the public places of Indore,” Choubey said.

Further, following the approval of installing the dispenser in collectorate and public places, police superintendent Jabalpur has also given the order for installing the same in all the police stations. There are over 36 police stations in Jabalpur.

“Currently, we have a small team so we are able to prepare only 4 setups in a day, but we are planning to increase the team and ensure installation of all the setups soon,” Choubey said.

He added that the setup has been prepared using 11 components including sensor and motor, which are programmed to work together.

“It took me 7 to 10 days to finalise the design, which can work for long-term in public places,” Choubey said.