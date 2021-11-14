Indore: Sex racket busted, seven women, two agents arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police busted a sex racket being operated in a hotel in Vijay Nagar area late on Friday. Five women and two agents were arrested by the police. The police also took action against the hotel owner. It is said that the agents had brought the girls from Mumbai and Kolkata. The police believed that some of the women were from Bangladesh. The investigation is on into the case.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji, a police team raided the hotel Love in Sheetal Nagar area on Thursday night, after getting a tip-off. Five women found involved in suspicious activities in a hotel room were arrested along with two agents named Pradeep and Sonu. Police also arrested the hotel manager.

Kaji said that the agents had brought the women from Mumbai and Kolkata. Their identity cards are being checked. Some of the women were speaking in Bengali with a Bangladeshi accent, so police are trying to find out whether they are from Bangladesh.

More than 15 girls from Bangladesh were recovered from Vijay Nagar and MIG a few months ago. The girls were brought to the country illegally by the agents and some of the girls were brought to the city for prostitution.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 09:43 AM IST