Madhya Pradesh: Former district president's husband thrashed over alleged corruption in MNREGA

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Husband of the former district president was allegedly thrashed by the family members of the Sarpanch of Saina village in the Mehgaon court complex, Bhind.

The Mehganv police registered an FIR on the complaint of both parties.

Reportedly, there was a dispute between the two over corruption in MNREGA.

Bhupat Singh, the husband of former district president Pratibha Jadaun, had accused the sarpanch, secretary and employment assistant of Saina village of corruption of lakhs by preparing fake documents in MNREGA.

Bhupat Singh fetched the document from RTI and complained about it to the officers, irked by which, the family members of the Sarpanch attacked Bhupat.

Bhupat Singh, in his complaint, told the police that he was in the court premises when Suraj alias Bholu and Mukesh alias Muke came and started abusing him. They thrashed him with shoe and sticks and gave him life threats.

On the other hand, Bholu also lodged a complaint against Bhupat and his family.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 10:57 PM IST