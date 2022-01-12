Indore: ‘Severe Cold Day’ consecutively for second day, wrapped in chill, locked up at home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tuesday was wrapped in chill and there was no respite from the cold conditions for residents as the city witnessed ‘Severe Cold Day’ consecutively for the second day.

With the chilling conditions, the day temperature dropped to below 14 degrees Celsius which was 12 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature. Moreover, meteorological department officials said that such cold conditions prevailed after three decades in the month of January.

“The day temperature in Indore dropped to 14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It dropped to 14 degrees Celsius after 31 years as earlier it was recorded 14 degrees in 1990 in the month of January,” meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh told the media.

Meanwhile, citizens reeled under the cold wave as the winds came in with speeds ranging between 15 and 18 km per hour while the skies too remained overcast.

The meteorological department claimed that the conditions would remain the same and the temperature would increase gradually.

On Tuesday morning, denizens woke up to a dense fog and chilly morning wrapped in the cold wave throughout the day, which affected their daily routine. Due to the chilly winds, people remained confined to their homes and offices throughout the day. Due to the chilly weather, the roads wore a deserted look in the morning and in the evening.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, which was 12 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.1 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal.

Met officials said, “Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the South-West Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood at the lower tropospheric levels, cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.”

Meanwhile, homeless vagabonds found a respite in the night shelters run by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and people prepared bonfires at many places to brace against the chill, especially at night.

Dense fog envelops city, visibility drops to 300m

A dense fog enveloped the city on Tuesday morning and conditions remained the same for a couple of hours. Visibility dropped to 300 metres at 7 am and it cleared gradually by 10 am

