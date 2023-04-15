 Indore: Several colonies to receive lesser amount of water on Saturday
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
The replaced part in the supply line |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies in the city would have to manage with a lesser amount of water on Saturday as Indore Municipal Corporation had shut down the supply of water to the city for fixing leakage in the 1200 MM gravity well of Narmada first and second phase near Veterinary College, Mhow.

The repair work started on Thursday morning, and initially, officials thought it would only take a few hours to fix the leakage, but it took around 18 hours for completing the repair work.

Narmada project superintendent engineer Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the supply of water from Jalud pumping station to overhead water tanks in the city was resumed after the repair work was completed around 8 pm on Friday.

He stated that the overhead water tanks could not be filled to capacity as the shutdown was lifted late in the evening so residents of colonies connected to 17 tanks would receive a lesser amount of water that too with low pressure.

The colonies connected to the overhead water tanks in 17 pockets went without supply of water on Friday too as Narmada Phase-1 and Phase-2 pumps were shut down for the repair work.

Affected colonies

The colonies and houses connected to overhead water tanks at Annapurna, Raj Mohalla, Bhakta Prahlad Nagar, Chhatribagh, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Agarbatti Complex, Narwal, Kushwaha Mohalla, Sadar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Lokmanya Nagar, Dravidian City, Jinsi Haat Ground, Scheme No 103, Malhar Ashram and Gandhi Hall will receive lesser amount of water through taps on Saturday.  

