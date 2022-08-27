Indore: Seven RTO agents arrested for making fake medical certificates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police arrested seven RTO agents for preparing fake medical certificates for the renewal of the driving licences, an official said on Friday. One of the accused is on the run in this case and the police are searching for him.

ACP (Azad Nagar) MU Rehman said that information was received that some RTO agents indulged in preparing fake medical certificates for the renewal of the licences. The police verified the information and raided the shops of the agents near RTO and nabbed seven agents named Anil, Amar, Sharif, Rohit, Raju, Rahul and Firoz from there.

So far, 15 fake certificates were recovered from the accused and they were booked under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 474, 120-B of the IPC and further investigation is underway into the case. Police said that they were preparing fake medical certificates for six months. Some blank certificates with signatures and the seal of the doctors were also recovered from their shops. The accused used to prepare fake certificates for the people, who reach the RTO office for the renewal of their driving licence.