Indore: MBA colleges unite to fight against ‘unjust policies’

As the going got tough, colleges offering MBA courses got together and formed an association to fight against what they termed the ‘unjust policies’ of the state government and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The directors of B-schools met at Shri Jain Diwakar College wherein MBA Private Colleges Association was constituted on Friday.

Former vice-chancellor Narendra Dhakad has been made president of the association whereas Girdhar Nagar, Awadesh Dave, Sunil Pandya, Abhay Pandey and Kavita Kasliwal were appointed as office-bearers.

“We have no other option but to unite as both the state government and DAVV are tightening noose around B-schools, making it difficult for them to survive. We are going to fight for the survival of MBA colleges in the city,” said Dhakad.

The association has been formed to fight against three of their concerns. First, the state government had not distributed scholarship to SC/ST and OBC students for past two years. As the scholarships have not been credited to the bank accounts of students, they did not submit tuition fee because of which the colleges are facing financial crunch.

Second, the government lately said that it would give scholarship to only those students of reserved category who had taken common management admission test (CMAT). Also, the government stated that quota students who got admission in college level counselling round won’t be granted scholarship.

Third, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s exorbitant affiliation fee which, according to B-schools, is five times higher when compared to what RGPV charges. The B-schools are also cross with DAVV for imposing 25 per cent penalty on them for applying late for affiliation.

“DAVV is seeking around Rs 13.5 lakh from a b-school for granting affiliation for 300 seats. The affiliation fee for the same number of seats at RGPV is a mere Rs 2.5 lakh,” said association spokesman Dave.

He said that the government is also making it difficult to b-schools to survive. “It has withheld scholarships of students belonging to SC/ST and OBC for no reason. Plus, it bifurcated among students saying those who got admission at CLC won’t get scholarship,” Dave added.

The association office-bearer stated that they are going to meet Governor Mangubhal Patel if their issues were not resolved at the earliest.