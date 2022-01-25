Indore: Seven interstate gangsters who duped people arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven members of an interstate gang were arrested in the Kanadiya area on Tuesday for duping people on the promise of doubling their money within minutes. An amount of Rs 7,000, including counterfeit notes of Rs 3,000, were recovered from the accused and they are being questioned about other such crimes. Three of the accused are from Rajasthan and four are from Ujjain.

Additional DCP Rajesh Vyas said a team sent by the Kanadiya police station-in-charge Madhav Singh Bhadoriya caught seven men from the area. Information was received that the accused had come to the area to dupe someone on the lure of doubling currency notes.

The accused have been identified as Satish Kumar Berwa, Sabid Khan and Amans Sharma, all residents of Jhalawad in Rajasthan; and Savej Khan, Tilak Gupta, Indresh Kushwah and Shashi Tilakar, all residents of Ujjain. Currency notes of Rs 7,000, including the counterfeit notes of the face value of Rs 3,000 were seized from them. Paper bundles were also seized from them.

Vyas said the accused used to tempt people by promising to double their currency notes. To gain the trust of the people, the accused used to take one note from the people and later they used to give two notes with the same series from their pocket. The accused fled after taking a bigger amount from the people. They used to keep two notes of the same series in their pocket before duping the people.

Police also came to know about some cheating cases registered against the accused in Rajasthan.

