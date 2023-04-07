Indore: Seven including five minor boys held with 9 stolen bikes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven members of a gang indulging in vehicle theft were arrested by the Bhanwarkuan police on Thursday. Five of them are minors and belong to Bagh Tanda area in Dhar district. Nine stolen bikes were recovered from them and further investigation is underway.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said that a bike was stolen from near Teen Imli Bus Stand on April 4. The police checked the CCTVs installed at many places in the area. The police team was investigating the case when information was received that some youths were seen in the Palda area trying to sell a bike.

The police team caught them and asked them to show the papers of the bike but they could not show the same. The accused were identified as Arun and Prem Singh, residents of Tanda. Five minor boys were also caught by the police in connection with the same. Police said that they had stolen bikes from the rural area of Indore and Dhar district as well.