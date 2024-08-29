Indore: Seven Candidates In Fray For Ward 83 Councillor Bypoll

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The voting for the bypoll for the post of councillor of Ward 83 of the Indore Municipal Corporation will be held on September 11. Today was the last day of filing nominations for the by-election and seven candidates filed nominations till the end of the scheduled time.

The candidates who have filed nominations are Vikas Joshi (INC), Sanjay Malviya (INC), Jitendra (Jitu) Rathore (BJP), Yogendra Maurya (Independent), Paras Jain (AAP), Pooja Sahni (BSP) and Vinod Singh Suryavanshi (Independent).

As per the schedule set by the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission, the scrutiny of the nomination papers received will be done on 29th August from 10:30 am in Room No. 101 of the Collector Court Room at the Collector office.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 31st August. Nomination papers can be withdrawn till 03 pm on the same date. The work of preparing the list of candidates contesting the election and allotment of election symbols will be done on 31st August itself, immediately after the withdrawal of candidature.

Voting for the election will be held on 11th September from 07 am to 05 pm. Counting of votes and declaration of election results will be held on 13th September from 09 am at Nehru Stadium. Under the direction of collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh, all suitable arrangements are being made to conduct the elections smoothly, systematically, transparently and peacefully. Similarly, the process is also going on for filling various vacant posts of different panchayats in the district. Today was also the last date for filing nomination papers for these posts also.