Indore: Sevakunj hospital turns into Covid Care Centre, oxygen plant being constructed on a war-footing

Indore: Finally Sevakunj Hospital, located in Kanadia area, has been declared as a Covid Care Centre by Collector Manish Singh on Tuesday. The hospital's infra will get a facelift and an oxygen plant will also be set up there. Collector Singh has instructed that only Covid-19 positive asymptomatic patients should be kept in this Covid Care Centre. An. alternative arrangement for the power back up will also be in place. He

instructed officials to ensure that persons with mild symptoms will be admitted to the Covid Care Hospital.

Collector Singh has also fixed responsibility of the officers to look after the hospital. The monitoring of the centre will be done by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. BK Satiya and Senior Doctor Dr Madhav Hasani and IDA CEO Vivek Shotriya. Shrotriya has also been monitoring the hospital in the past when the centre was built. IDA CEO has also been appointed the Nodal officer of the hospital. Dr Hasani will assist Shotriya.



Silawat sanctionss Rs 25 lakh for oxygen plant



Earlier in the day, Minister Tulsiram Silawat stated that the hospital will be turned to Covid Care Centre. Silawat also sanctioned Rs 25 lakh to set up the plant. Currently, due to lack of oxygen in the hospital, critical Covid patients were unable to be admitted here. Silawat said the oxygen plant will be prepared on a war-footing.