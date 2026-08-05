Indore Sets Up Help Desk For Farmers Affected By Western Ring Road Project | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has constituted a special coordination team and established a dedicated help desk at the Hatod tehsil office to ensure the prompt resolution of issues faced by farmers affected by the Western Ring Road project.

According to Rajesh Singh, Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer (SDO) for Hatod, the initiative has been launched to provide a single point of contact for farmers and to ensure that their grievances related to land acquisition, compensation, documentation and other project-related matters are addressed without unnecessary delays.

The special team comprises officials from the Revenue Department, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and representatives of the concerned project area.

Officials from other related departments have also been stationed at the help desk so that applications and complaints requiring inter-departmental coordination can be resolved more efficiently.

The help desk will assist farmers by providing information on compensation procedures, land records, pending claims and other administrative formalities connected with the project.

Officials said the objective is to maintain regular communication with affected families and resolve their concerns in a transparent and time-bound manner.