Indore Sets Inspiring Example Of Humanity With Two Body Donations In A Single Day; Police Accord Guard Of Honour To Donors |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, Indore has set an inspiring example of humanity and social responsibility as two families donated bodies of their loved ones on the same day, helping strengthen medical education and research. Both families decided to donate the bodies despite their immense personal loss.

The families decided to donate the bodies of the deceased to medical institutions, ensuring that their contribution would continue to benefit society even after death.

Both donors were accorded a Guard of Honour by Indore Police during their final farewell ceremonies, in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh government’s directives. Members of the community were also present to pay their respects.

Before the bodies were handed over to medical institutions, eyes of both donors were donated to the MK International Eye Bank, while their skin was donated to the Choithram Skin Bank. The donations are expected to support medical education, research and treatment for patients requiring tissue and eye-related assistance.

Sanghvi family donates body for medical education

The first donation was made by the family of Kamalabai Samarthmal Sanghvi, a resident of Baikunth Dham Colony in Indore. Following her demise, family members Narendra, Sunil, Madhu, Umraomal and Dilip Sanghvi fulfilled the decision to donate her body.

Her nephew Pankaj Sanghvi and Rupendra Jain of Seva Bharati coordinated the donation process. Her body was subsequently handed over to Allen City Medical College, Indore, where it will be used by medical students for academic purposes and research.

Hansraj Jain's brother had also donated his body 25 days ago

The second donation involved social worker Hansraj Jain, who was associated with several educational, medical and social organisations. Known for his contribution to social service, Jain continued to serve society even after his death, as his family decided to donate his body for advancement of medical science.

An emotional aspect of the donation was that his younger brother, Devendra Kumar Jain, had passed away just 25 days earlier. His family had also donated his organs and body to the Government Medical College, Khandwa.

Hansraj Jain’s nephew Shailesh Jain, along with Vikas Mutha and Mukesh Thawerani, coordinated the donation arrangements. His body was donated to SAGE College of Ayurvedic Science, Bhopal, for medical education and research.

The Muskaan Group Parmarthik Trust played an important role in coordinating both donations and ensuring that the entire process was completed with dignity and respect.

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