Indore: SET to be held in April after a gap of five years

The last exam was held in 2018 after a gap of two decades

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 01:49 AM IST
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of five years, State Eligibility Test (SET) would be conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) in April 2023.

Though SET should be conducted every year, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) does not put proposal before MPPSC for holding SET at regular interval.

The information of SET-2022 came to the fore on Friday when MPPSC released examination calendar for 2023 because exams could not be held in the year 2019, 2021 and 2022.

A total of nine exams which could not be conducted in the years mentioned above will be conducted in 2023.

The calendar carries exam name and dates. This calendar is part one of the exams to be conducted by MPPSC in 2023. Part two of the calendar is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Exams to be conducted in 2023

Exam                                                      Dates

State Service Main Exam-2019        January 28 to Feb 2

State Forest Service Main Exam-2019    Feb 26

State Service Main Exam-2021        March 16 to 21

State Forest Service Main Exam-2021    April 16

State Service Prelims-2022               May 21

State Forest Service Prelims-2022  May 21

State Eligibility Test (SET)-2022       April 9

Computer Programmer Exam-2021    April 16

Assistant Registrar Exam-2022         May 28



